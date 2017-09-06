One woman is taking on the “Insta girls” behind the “unrealistic images” that populate social media by sharing her own enhanced photo.

Karina Irby – a fitness and lifestyle vlogger, and founder of Australian swimwear company Moana Bikini – shared side-by-side photos of herself to Instagram this week, the first untouched and the other heavily photoshopped.

Alongside the photos, Irby wrote that she wanted to play a “game” with her followers called “Reality Vs Instagram.”

I work 8 days a week, I don't even know what day it is👊🏽 @moana_bikini @bikini.body.burn all day, everyday. A post shared by KARINA IRBY (@karinairby) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

“Every morning I wake up and scroll though my personal Instagram feed and spy ‘Insta Girls’ posting unrealistic images of themselves,” she wrote. “The girls I follow that portray these images have big followings, often with hundreds of thousands of young girls looking up to them as a role models.”

Irby noted that such posts often are proliferated with comments like “GOALS” or “OMG WHY DONT I LOOK LIKE THIS” made by young girls. “The truth is these girls don’t looks like this. They look like you, like everyone,” said Irby.

The social media star went on to note every touch-up she gave to the second image, including smoothing out her skin, enlarging her butt, sucking in her stomach and back, thinning out her arms and quads, eliminating scars and cellulite, and enhancing her breasts.

HANDS UP if you want to go home, eat snacks and veg out in front of some trashy TV! 🙋🏼🙋🏿🙋🏽🙋🏻🙋🏾 A post shared by KARINA IRBY (@karinairby) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

“Ladies, I’m not here to play mean girl towards others,” said Irby. “I simply want to #inspire you to love yourself and stop comparing yourselves to unrealistic images online.”

She concluded, asking her followers to not “take social media too seriously,” asserting, “Let’s get real.”

Irby’s message seemed to resonate with her followers, with one Instagram user writing, “I can’t tell how much I needed this. I have worked so hard to love myself and love my body, but there are days when I look at social media and constantly compare myself to other women. Reminders like these help to remember that we are all unique and beautiful no matter what our Insta feeds look like.”

Added another, “Thank you for posting this! Especially for young girls who buy into “perfection.” Your “before” picture is #goals already.”