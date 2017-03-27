Swimsuit Model Learns to Love Her Un-Retouched Images: ‘I Needed to Change My Thinking’

A new swimsuit campaign is encouraging women to allow themselves to be #perfectlyimperfect by featuring un-Photoshopped photos in the ads.

Vizcaya Swimwear teamed up with model Elizabeth Pipko for the un-edited swimsuit shoot that Pipko hopes will help women feel unashamed about their own bodies.

While Pipko, 21, actually helped come up with the idea for this shoot, she admits she wasn’t always comfortable with her un-Photoshopped images being put out into the world.

“I did a shoot a little while ago with a photographer who released images without any retouching without my approval,” she says. “I was upset that people would get to see an unedited version of me, but more than that, I was concerned about how upset I was. I realized that I had nothing to be ashamed of. I realized in that moment that I needed to change my thinking, and encourage others to do the same.”

While Pipko was excited to be a part of Vizacaya’s no-Photoshop campaign, she admits she did feel a bit apprehensive.

“Like everyone else I have plenty of scars and bruises and things I don’t love about my body, so to agree to put all of that on display for the world came with some hesitation,” she says.

But now that she’s seen the final product, all her worries have been put to rest.

“I’m so happy!” she says. “I love the images.”