Vision in White! Ashley Graham Stuns on the Beach in Seychelles

Ashley Graham is having a white [sand] Christmas.

On Friday, the model and designer posted a video of herself decked out in a lacy white cover-up enjoying the sea breeze on a white sand beach in the Seychelles. The scene behind her captured the lush greenery and turquoise waters of the East African archipelago.

🇸🇨 S E Y C H E L L E S 🇸🇨 A video posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:33am PST

Graham is spending the holidays on an African excursion with husband Justin Ervin. The happy couple was fresh from a visit to Senegal where they enjoyed the food scene.

“#Senegal, you are a true gate way bridging the gap between #Africa and #America.. Thank you for your hospitality, friendship, food and culture!” Graham captioned a snap of herself enjoying the local cuisine.

#Senegal, you are a true gate way bridging the gap between #Africa and #America.. Thank you for your hospitality, friendship, food and culture! 🇸🇳🙌🏽🌟 A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:35pm PST

In another post, she shared her love for the West African nation’s tea.

If you haven't had Senegalese tea, then you haven't lived! ☕️🇸🇳 A video posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:35pm PST

“If you haven’t had Senegalese tea, then you haven’t lived!” she captioned a gif of herself pouring the beverage.

Earlier this week, Graham and her director husband ventured out on safari in Dakar, Senegal. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover girl wore a black crop top and leggings for the outing during which they encountered camels and zebras.

🐫🇸🇳🐫 A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:01pm PST

The pair celebrated the holidays with a Christmas Eve service at Keur Moussa monastery and then spent Christmas day poolside.

#Senegalese #excursion #monastery at Kuer Moussa. #christmaseve service. #🇸🇳 A photo posted by Justin Ervin (@mrjustinervin) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:54pm PST

Merry Christmas from #Senegal 📸@mrjustinervin 🌲🍷🇸🇳🌟🍉 A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:00pm PST

“Merry Christmas from #Senegal” Graham captioned a snap of herself in a cheetah print bikini and mesh crop jacket enjoying watermelon and red wine.