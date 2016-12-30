Vision in White! Ashley Graham Stuns on the Beach in Seychelles

Ashley Graham is having a white [sand] Christmas.
On Friday, the model and designer posted a video of herself decked out in a lacy white cover-up enjoying the sea breeze on a white sand beach in the Seychelles. The scene behind her captured the lush greenery and turquoise waters of the East African archipelago.
Graham is spending the holidays on an African excursion with husband Justin Ervin. The happy couple was fresh from a visit to Senegal where they enjoyed the food scene.
“#Senegal, you are a true gate way bridging the gap between #Africa and #America.. Thank you for your hospitality, friendship, food and culture!” Graham captioned a snap of herself enjoying the local cuisine.
In another post, she shared her love for the West African nation’s tea.
“If you haven’t had Senegalese tea, then you haven’t lived!” she captioned a gif of herself pouring the beverage.
Earlier this week, Graham and her director husband ventured out on safari in Dakar, Senegal. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover girl wore a black crop top and leggings for the outing during which they encountered camels and zebras.
The pair celebrated the holidays with a Christmas Eve service at Keur Moussa monastery and then spent Christmas day poolside.
“Merry Christmas from #Senegal” Graham captioned a snap of herself in a cheetah print bikini and mesh crop jacket enjoying watermelon and red wine.