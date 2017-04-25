Viola Davis Takes Airport Style to New Heights in Ab-Baring Sheer Top

Viola Davis is showing us all How to Get Away With Murder-ing the fashion game.

The Oscar-winning actress was spotted arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday with husband Julius Tennon. Davis, 51, dressed in head-to-toe black, opting for a sheer top, leather jacket and pants.

The mother of one, who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential, has been vocal about her workout regimen, even sharing how she followed Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine diet for a movie role.

“You know they say 80 percent of losing weight is what you eat and 20 percent is exercise? I got the 20 percent covered,” Davis told Self in March 2016.

“If I have to be at work at 5 a.m., I will get up at three and work out. I run, I do weights. I’m very toned. I’m like every other woman. I’d love to be 10 pounds or 20 pounds lighter. If I’m not, I’m OK with that, too. I’m good as long as I’m healthy,” she continued.

RELATED VIDEO: World’s Most Beautiful 2017: Countdown, Viola Davis

And during her very successful awards season run this past year, Davis delivered a powerful message of self-acceptance.

“It’s hard to accept being a role model for women when you’re trying to lose weight,” she said at the Critics’ Choice Awards in December 2016. “When I was handed Annalise Keating [of HTGAWM] I said: ‘She’s sexy, she’s mysterious … I’m used to playing women that [I] have to gain 40 lbs. [for] and wear an apron. So I said: ‘Oh, I’ve got to lose weight, I’ve got to learn how to walk like Kerry Washington in heels.’ And then I asked myself: ‘Well, why do I have to do all of that?’”