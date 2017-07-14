RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Apologies to Shannon Beador for Stress-Induced 40-Lb. Weight Gain

Vicki Gunvalson is offering her former friend Shannon Beador a (small) olive branch.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star publicly apologized to her costar, Beador, who blamed Gunvalson for her recent weight gain.

Beador, 53, announced Monday that she had gained 40 lbs., and said it was from stress brought on by Gunvalson, who claimed that Beador’s husband “beat the s— out of [Shannon]” during their marriage, which Beador denies.

“That stress caused me to eat more, caused me to drink more, and that’s a huge part of why I gained my weight,” Beador said in the RHOC season 12 premiere.

Gunvalson, 55, apologized for any stress she caused.

“I’m sorry. You know, I’m sorry that you feel that way and I don’t want to cause her any stress … If I’m responsible for it, I’m really, really sorry,” Gunvalson said on Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t want anything bad for Shannon and David. I actually want them to have a happy, healthy marriage. I told her that from the very beginning when she confided in me on their situation. I said, ‘Make your marriage work.’ So I’m sorry. If I’m to blame for it, I’m sorry.”

RELATED VIDEO: RHOC’s Shannon Beador Reveals She’s Gained 40 Lbs.: ‘Trying to Take It Off Is a Struggle’

Beador decided to address her weight gain to her followers before the show aired in the hopes of stopping any rumors or mean comments.

“So let’s just get to it. Yes, I have gained weight. A lot of weight. About 40 pounds to be exact,” she wrote. “I have not had plastic surgery or fillers, it’s just plain and simple weight gain. There are multiple factors that have contributed to my size and it will be addressed this season on the show.”

“To those people who intend to write cruel or derogatory comments to me, I want to let you know you will be blocked and the comment deleted. Gaining weight and trying to take it off is a struggle that most women will face at some point in their lives. I am hopeful that my fans and viewers of the show will be supportive of my journey.”