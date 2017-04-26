All About the Vanderpump Rules Cast's Nips and Tucks, from the Plastic Surgeons Themselves

The cast of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules have had their fair share of nips and tucks.

Beverly Hills cosmetic and plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are the team behind Jax Taylor’s nose job (and subsequent revision surgery), Brittany Cartwright’s breast augmentation and Kristen Doute’s facial reconstruction surgery, and they are sharing all the details of the reality stars’ procedures.

“Jax originally came in and wanted something a little more refined,” Layke tells PEOPLE of why he wanted a rhinoplasty. “It had too much of a hump, it was curved, the tip dropped. He wanted something that was still masculine — he didn’t want a feminine nose, but he wanted it to be a more refined structure of what he already had. It was the profile view that bothered him more than anything, so we really addressed that.”

Unfortunately, three weeks after the procedure Taylor ran into a glass window causing damage to his still-healing nose.

“One of the cartilage grafts that I had placed dislodged, so we went back in to fix that,” explains Layke.

Taylor also met with the surgeons when he wanted an excision of his gynecomastia (enlarged male breast tissue), which he attributed to taking supplements.

“Who knows what’s in some of those supplements, but it caused excess breast tissue and hardened nodules under the nipple,” says Layke. “They can be very painful to the touch, and he was concerned with the way they looked in a tight T-shirt. The decision was made to bring him into the operating room and remove that little disc of tissue that’s below the areola.”

The doctors also performed Taylor’s girlfriend Cartwright’s breast augmentation surgery.

“She just wanted to basically fill out her breasts,” says Danielpour. “We gave her as big as we could without being obnoxious or causing problems or being too big for her body. She just wanted it to be that when she put her bathing suit on, she had more cleavage and it looked like she had fuller breasts.”

And the surgeon says she has been very happy with the results.

“She’s ecstatic,” he says. “They look very natural and yet they look full.”

When Kristen Doute fractured her eye sockets, cheekbone and side of her face after tripping while getting out of a car, she turned to Layke and Danielpour to perform intense facial reconstruction.

“That was one large procedure through multiple incisions to the face and scalp,” says Layke. “She nearly crushed several bones on one side of her face. Without repairing that, the face would eventually grow more and more asymmetric as scarring and muscles pulled. We went in to restore the normal anatomy and then put titanium plates over that so the bone could heal.”

But the recovery process was intense.

“You’re going to be swollen for three months,” he says. “The recovery process is a little longer.”