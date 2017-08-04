UnREAL Star Josh Kelly Reveals Dramatic 70-Lb. Weight Loss

Josh Kelly has lost an unreal amount of weight.

The actor, who stars on Lifetime’s critically acclaimed series UnREAL, told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that he had lost 70 lbs. between seasons — a weight loss meant to show the struggles his character Jeremy has been facing after helping orchestrate a car crash that appeared to kill a producer and undercover journalist in the season 2 finale.

“I lost 70 pounds after the second season,” Kelly said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “[Jeremy’s] dealing subconsciously but he’s not yet dealing with, consciously, the fact that he may or may not have killed people. You know when someone’s clean sober but clearly something’s up in their head? They’re like, ‘No, but look, I’m totally fine. Look, I’m skinny, everything’s good.’ ”

Jeremy has had a tough road on UnREAL. A cameraman on Everlasting — the Bachelor-like dating show run by Quinn (Constance Zimmer) and Rachel (Shiri Appleby) — he spent season one trying to move on from Rachel, only to reunite with her and hit her in a moment of rage in season 2.

Season three will present even more obstacles for Jeremy. “My first season went one way. Second season went a completely different direction,” Kelly said. “For the third season, I really got to change it up, and it was a lot of fun.”

RELATED VIDEO: UnREAL‘s Craig Bierko on His 50 Pound Weight Loss!

Kelly isn’t the only actor to lose a considerable amount of weight for the show. Craig Bierko, who plays Everlasting co-creator Chet, shed 50 lbs. before season 2 — by enrolling at The Biggest Loser Resort on Amelia Island, where he focused on cross-training exercises.

“It is a miraculous place,” Bierko told PEOPLE in October 2016. “I wanted to lose 30 lbs. and all told, I lost close to 50 lbs. Not there – I came home and lost another 20 lbs., and I keep going.”

UnREAL will return for its third season in early 2018. The show has also been renewed for a fourth season, production is set to begin before the third season debuts, Kelly said.