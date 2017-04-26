Woman Says She Had ‘No Body Confidence’ When She Was 98 Lbs. and Feels Better with Muscles & Curves

Bethany Tomlinson didn’t feel comfortable with her naturally thin frame, and says gaining muscle definition and curves has helped her to feel better about her body than ever before.
“I just had no body confidence,” the U.K. university student, 22, tells PEOPLE of her former 7 stone (about 98 lbs.) self. “I picked on myself in the mirror and really tore myself apart.”
Tomlinson says comparing herself to other people on social media added to her insecurity.
“Social media can be really self destructive for young girls in terms of living up to idolized body types and specific looks,” she says.
Little 2.5 year transformation for ya! I know the pose is slightly different but I think my butt cheek freckle movement speaks for itself 🙃😂! Can we also dedicate some of this transformation to my eyebrows too? 😌😂 Also – no booby gains were made it's just angle and a padded bra lol. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀But just for reference I post these pictures to celebrate my progress but NEVER to make anyone else ashamed. When you look at my pictures please don't compare/judge that makes me super sad. I used to do it a lot and really tore myself apart. What I want you to get out of this is that what seems the impossible now IS possible. If little old me can do it so can you! I'm no super woman with insane genetics. Just been persistent and determined over the last few years of my life 🙂! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Also I have a new youtube video going live tomorrow 2pm GMT time! It's a full day of eating, dairy, gluten ANNNDD ibs friendly for all my ibs fam 🙋🏽😂. If you type in Bethany Tomlinson on youtube I should pop up🤗!
But it also served as her inspiration when she decided she wanted to start building muscle.
“I found some fitness models on Instagram such as Katy Hearn and really fell in love with their more muscular curvy appearance,” says Tomlinson. “I saw their before pictures and they looked similar to me. I was inspired to see how much I could change myself with weight training.”
#MONDAYMOTIVATION! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I preach CONSISTENCY a lot because it's true. 3 years + may seem like a long time but it comes down to one question. How much do YOU want to invest in yourself and make what you want happen? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Saying that lets look at it on the flip side too. There are days when i'm totally unmotivated/ can't be botherd/ tired/ stressed. There are also days where I fail lifts I could do the week before and end up having a minor hissy fit in the gym toilet🙄😂!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ You and I are the same were both human. Not every day on your journey will be smooth but thats what makes it so damn beautiful. Because the good days truly make you feel high on life! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The sense of achievement I get knowing I was SO WEAK now stronger than ever through self discipline is incredible I truly have done something amazing for myself and I will never look back no matter what it throws at me! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you would like to know how I improved my strength and size then I recently just uploaded a video talking all about it! The link can be found in my bio💜. Wishing you all the BEST week. LOVE U GUYS 💞💞
The business and marketing student began lifting light weights and working her way up to more heavy strength training.
“In terms of exercise, I just pushed and challenged myself more in terms of getting stronger and lifting heavier,” says Tomlinson. “I can now squat double my body weight — this has taken years of consistency and self motivation. My training now consists of lots of compound work like squats and deadlifts followed by isolation work for my glutes and specific areas of my body I would like to improve and grow.”
She also had to overhaul her diet. Even though Tomlinson was thin, she had never put an emphasis on healthy eating before.
I could not even begin to explain how much i've changed in the last 2 and a half years both physically and mentally! 👀 I barley take any supplements just eat well and alot of it combined with dedication to my weekly routine at the gym. 🙅🏻Heck no am I there every day, hell no do I stay on track all the time! My week has gone to pot at the moment as work has been super demanding and i'm off home tomorrow to get my wisdom teeth out 🤓. Don't panic about falling off just make sure you get back on track again! 🙅🏻
“[I started] eating a lot more food to curb my fast metabolism,” she said. “I also ate a lot of bad unhealthy food beforehand in hopes it would help me gain weight. What I needed to do was up my intake, but with wholesome, balanced foods with adequate protein, carbohydrate and fat sources.”
RELATED VIDEO: Mom-of-Two Loses 125 Lbs., Goes from Obese to a Competitive Bodybuilder
Two-and-a-half years after beginning her transformation, Tomlinson has put on 21 lbs. of muscle and says she feels “massively” more confident.
“But this is not just about my body and how I look — it’s how I feel mentally,” she says. “This journey has lead me to self-acceptance within my body and personally as an individual too. It’s totally changed my life in every aspect.”