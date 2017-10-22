Tyson Beckford, 46, Shows Off His Six-Pack During Beachside Workout

Tyson Beckford is hitting the beach — and showing some serious muscle.

The model, 46, was spotted exercising on the sand in Miami Beach, Florida, on Friday. He was all smiles as he chatted on the phone after finishing his workout.

Beckford flaunted his fit physique, wearing a pair of black athletic shorts and no shirt. He paired his casual look with matching tennis shoes and sunglasses.

Clearly dedicated to his fitness, Beckford was also seen wearing fitness gloves and carrying a jug filled with a pre-workout beverage.

He later shared an Instagram photo from the sweat session posing alongside a friend. He wrote, “Train hard or go the f— home!”

Beckford previously told PEOPLE he exercises regularly to keep his body in perfect shape but that “80 percent of the whole thing is dieting.”

“Eating right,” he said. “And hydrate water, water, water!”