Tyra Banks Supports Teen Girl Who Had Her Wig Ripped Off by Bullies: 'You Are FIERCE'

Tyra Banks knows better than anyone what “fierce” looks like, and she sees it in Lulu Williams, a teenager with a scalp condition who proudly shaved her head after bullies at her high school ripped off her wig.

Williams, 16, always wore a wig to cover up a scalp condition that causes dry patches on her head. But on Jan. 26, boys at her school made a $5 bet to run by and rip it off, which left Williams hospitalized for abrasions and whiplash. She decided to shave her hair off “and not let these bullies win,” her mother, Myckelle, wrote on Facebook.

“She was not wanting to feel controlled by her hair any longer, and take back her control,” Myckelle said. “I am only posting this with her permission but yesterday our entire family was angered and in tears about the way she was treated.”

After hearing about Lulu’s story, Banks tweeted her support.

“Hey Lulu, it’s TyTy. I’m not wearing my wig either, and I want everyone reading this to post pics without their fake hair too! But I want to let you know how unbelievably fierce you are,” Banks, 44, wrote. “Like you said when you shaved your head — you took BACK the power! Lulu, you are strong and you are FIERCE and I want you to continue to be courageously LOUD!”

The America’s Next Top Model judge said that the boys who bullied Lulu made a terrible decision, but that Lulu can only gain from the incident.

“Someone momentarily lacking judgment and kindness pulled off your wig and another felt the need to chase you down and capture it on camera,” Banks tweeted. “But what they fail to realize is those moments changed you forever…for the better!!!”

Banks called on her followers to share photos of their natural hair in support with the hashtag #Love2LuLu.”

“Let’s all spread love to Lulu. She and so many young ladies around the world need and deserve that love. Now everyone remove your fake hair and post pics for Lulu!”

And they happily complied, with one woman tweeting, “Go #Lulu! You look beautiful! You don’t need a wig. I have afro wigs but I love my natural short hair more than any other hair styles! Rock it Lulu!”

Another added her photo with the caption, “No hair no brows.”

Singer Ciara also shared a photo of Lulu on Instagram in support, writing, “Your confidence is inspiring to us all. Can’t nobody stop that shine.”