Twins Who Underwent Gastric Bypass Surgery Have Already Lost 200 Lbs.: ‘Food Doesn’t Rule Our Lives Anymore’

With health scares and 200 lbs. each already behind them, twins Kandi and Brandi Dreier are on the path to health.

The sisters, 29, who underwent gastric bypass surgery on My 600-Lb. Life­, say their lifelong food addiction is now in the past.

“Food doesn’t rule our lives anymore,” Brandi, who initially weighed 587 lbs., tells PEOPLE Now. “Sometimes I forget to eat because the hunger isn’t there.”

And Kandi, who started at 604 lbs. and had to be rushed into the intensive care unit when her heart stopped, says she’s doing well now.

“There’s not been any other setbacks,” she says. “It’s like it didn’t even happen.”

The twins are even trying out new workouts, like CrossFit.

“All the people were very nice but it was terrifying,” Kandi admits.

Both were initially nervous about undergoing the surgery on national television, but say it was entirely worth it.

“We’ve been trying to go through this process for a long time, and it just happened at the right time,” Brandi says. “I was terrified of going on camera, but it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so we took it.”

And they gave some advice for anyone considering losing weight with gastric bypass.

“They just need to stay focused, and if they really want it, it can happen,” Brandi says. “But the surgery is not like you have it and it’s fixed. You have to work at it.”

“With most addiction, if you’re not ready for it, it’s probably not going to work,” Kandi adds. “We’ve been ready for it.”