Twins Cory and Dillon Sasvari do pretty much everything together – even lose weight.

The Pennslyvania-based brothers, 25, shed a combined 324 lbs. in two years after overhauling their diet and undergoing gastric bypass surgery. Cory went from 405 lbs. to 238 lbs., while Dillon dropped from 400 lbs. to 225 lbs., according to Today.

While the brothers say they had always been overweight, their size nearly doubled after high school when they stopped playing football. They went from around 200 lbs. to 400 lbs. in few short years.

“Looking at myself in the mirror … I knew I needed to do something about it,” said Cory.

Added Dillon: “I didn’t have diabetes but I was close to it.”

It was their grandmother, Leona Mesler, who motivated them to change. “She said ‘Listen, you and your brother are the biggest I have ever seen you,’” said Cory, whose gout left him unable to move some days. “My family, they were concerned about my health … I was always fatigued. I was depressed.”

They decided to try gastric bypass surgery, but were told by a doctor at Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Magee-Womens Hospital that they had to lose 10 percent of their body weight first.

With the help of a nutritionist, the twins adopted healthier habits, first cutting soda — “I would drink two or three liters a day,” said Dillon — and then swapping processed foods like sugary cereal and pizza for vegetables, fruits, lean proteins and plenty of water.

Before their surgeries – Dillon’s was in April 2015 and Cory’s a week later in May – the twins had lost 50 lbs. and 70 lbs., respectively. “That’s how we usually do it. Everything that I do, he does,” Dillon said. “Luckily I had a brother who went through the same thing. We always like to compete.”

Now that they can move more easily, they are playing sports again, including softball, hockey and football. They have also added weightlifting to their fitness routine.

Their goal is to reach 200 lbs. — and both are committed to continuing with their new healthy lifestyle.

“Surgery is not a cure all. It is just a tool to help,” said Dillon. “I don’t want to be as big as I used to be…I like buying smaller clothes. I don’t want to buy bigger clothes or go back to my old clothes.”