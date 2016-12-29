Troian Bellisario Says Maintaining a Healthy Diet Is a ‘Day-to-Day Struggle’ After Battling Anorexia

Troian Bellisario has been open about her battle with anorexia as a teen, and even though she is now in a healthy place, she still struggles with making healthy eating choices on a daily basis.

“Because I have such a complicated history with food, the biggest day-to-day struggle is just making sure I maintain a healthy diet,” the Pretty Little Liars star, 31, told The Cut. “Even if you are several years into your recovery, whereas some people may just forget to eat or be too busy running around to eat, that is a very significant stress on my mental state, and it links back to some really unhealthy habits.”

“Making sure that I eat in a healthy way and on a pretty regular schedule — and making meals a social activity and not just shoving a protein bar in my face in the dark just to make sure I have fuel — is my biggest wellness struggle,” she continued.

To combat that struggle, Bellisario makes an effort to always listen to her body.

“It’s a daily practice, and it takes a lot of quiet and stillness to really listen to your body — to listen to what it needs for nourishment and to listen when it’s thirsty, and not just feed it a soda or coffee,” she said. “Listen when it wants to stretch its legs and walk out in the sunshine, and when it needs a day to sit on the couch.”

The newlywed told The Cut that she generally likes to keep a physically active lifestyle.

“I’m somebody who really likes to be active — I like to be outdoors,” she said, noting that it’s been a lot easier to actually make time for fitness now that PLL has wrapped. “It’s been really wonderful to be able to have the time to do yoga or dance class or just go out walking with my dogs.”