8 Transgender Military Members Share How Trump’s Proposed Ban Will Change Their Lives

National Guard Cpt. Jacob Eleazer

Eleazer, 31, couldn't believe his eyes when he first saw Trump's tweets. "I thought, this has got to be a hoax of some sort. Somebody was playing with the images. And when I found out that this was actually the case I was pretty floored, to be honest," he tells PEOPLE.

In between postings during his 11 years with the National Guard, Eleazer has been working on his doctorate in counseling psychology, and was on schedule to graduate in April. But now he's unsure about his career path, because he had planned to complete his required internship through the armed forces. "I was hoping to go into military psychology, and after this goes through that won't be an option for me anymore," Eleazer, who is based in Louisville, Ky., says. "But my worry is for the military leaders, for our junior enlisted folks, for the people who do this full-time. Not only just leaving their career, their income, the support for their families; but losing a part of who they are, their identity and their military family, all at the same time. So a decision like this is devastating."

For now, Eleazer is going to stay put. "I'm going to keep serving as long as I possibly can, until somebody tells me to stop showing up," he says. But he says Trump's decision hurts everyone. "It's important for us as a military to reflect the diversity of the nation that we serve."