Transgender Man Welcomes Baby Boy with Partner: ‘We Worked So Hard to Bring Him into This World’

Welcome to the world, baby Leo!

Trystan Reese, a transgender man, gave birth to his first son with partner Biff Chaplow on July 14.

“Leo’s the most delightful baby ever — he’s eating like a champ, sleeping well, and blessing us with lots of cuddles,” Reese, 34, tells PEOPLE.

The couple decided last year to try to conceive naturally, as Reese was born with a female reproductive system.

“We decided that we wanted to grow our family and that this would be a really good way to do it,” Chaplow, 31, told PEOPLE in June.

After some struggles — Reese miscarried their first pregnancy six weeks in — he delivered a healthy Leo, who came in at 9.5 lbs. and 21.5 inches.

“It feels like an incredible relief for him to finally be here,” Reese says. “We’ve waited so long to meet him, and worked so hard to bring him into this world, that it’s just a joy to be able to look at his face and hold his tiny hand and actually see him.”

Reese says that they’re loving every minute of having him — even burping.

“The cutest thing he’s done so far has got to be the way that he pitches himself backwards a few inches while I’m burping him, so he can see my face while I’m holding him. He stares right at me every time, and it’s amazing.”

And Reese and Chaplow’s two older kids — whom they adopted from Chaplow’s sister after she could no longer care for them — are bonding with baby Leo.

“Hailey [age 7] has thrown herself into big sister mode with a vengeance, helping with feeding and entertaining him and even attempting to assist with diaper changing —with varying levels of success,” Reese says. “Riley [age 9] is a little less interested in Leo at this stage, and is looking forward to when he’s a bit older and can play.”

And the two dads are over the moon.

“It’s hard to believe it’s really real… but it is! He’s here and he’s just perfect,” Reese says.