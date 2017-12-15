A transgender man recently welcomed a baby named Phoenix, his second child but first since transitioning from female to male in 2013.

Kaci Sullivan, 30, delivered Phoenix on Nov. 21 via cesarean section, he said in a video update on his YouTube channel.

Sullivan, who lives in Madison, Wisconsin, was considered female at birth, but, “In my dreams, I was always a boy,” he previously told Madison Magazine.

He married a man after high school and became pregnant in 2011. As Sullivan struggled with his gender identity, he hoped that carrying a child would help him feel more female.

“I thought maybe that would change something for me,” he explained. “I would really connect with the experience, suddenly feel feminine or womanly, and that just did not happen.”

Sullivan was depressed during most of the pregnancy, and after giving birth to a son in 2012; he knew he had to make a change and be his true self if he was going to be a successful parent. Sullivan and his husband divorced, and he started a physical transition to male. In the process, he quit his job because his employer wouldn’t let him talk about his transition in the office.

“It wasn’t easy. I lost a lot of the things I thought I would lose,” Sullivan said.

He underwent breast reduction surgery, and started on testosterone treatment. Sullivan also met his new husband Steven, and became pregnant after he had to stop taking testosterone for health reasons. Sullivan said that he’s thrilled to give his now 5-year-old son a sibling.

Sullivan documented his entire pregnancy on YouTube, with updates almost every week, to help other pregnant transgender men in need of advice.

“There’s nothing [online] like, ‘What was your experience with providers like? What was your experience in the hospital like? What were your emotions like? What challenges did you face?’ ” Sullivan said.

He also wants to generally raise awareness of transgender pregnancies, both for cisgender and transgender people.

“There are a lot of trans people who have babies,” he said. “But there is a massive erasure of that culture and that community, so the confidence doesn’t exist for people to connect or be aware or educate themselves.”