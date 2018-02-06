Fitness Guru Tracy Anderson Is Engaged! 'I'm Already the Happiest Bride to Be on the Planet!'

Tracy Anderson and Nick Riley
Tracy Anderson/Instagram
Julie Mazziotta
February 06, 2018 06:52 PM

Breakout the white workout gear! Trainer Tracy Anderson is headed down the aisle.

The workout guru to the stars announced on Monday that she’s engaged to her boyfriend Nick Riley, a Scottish banker.

“Going into the week and the rest of my life with my true loves kiss!” Anderson, 42, wrote on Instagram. “It’s only been three days and I’m already the happiest bride to be on the planet!”

Riley popped the question on Friday night, Anderson’s rep confirms to PEOPLE, while the couple is in Aspen for her annual Vitality Week summit.

“PS it was extra special to be able to share my engagement excitement with the #tamily during the Aspen Vitality week. @nriley00 love you….. SO MUCH!” Anderson added on Instagram.

I can’t believe that only a few months ago I was enjoying a romantic holiday in Napa. Now Napa county, and miles and miles of surrounding areas are facing immense devastation due to the wildfires. It breaks my heart to hear about the thousands of people displaced from their homes, knowing that they may not have homes to return to. In honor of our California #tamily I will be making a personal donation, as well as sending boxes of organic TA Clear Bars to our everyday heroes, the firefighters in CA who are working hard to contain the vicious fire. I encourage everyone to make a financial donation, you can find the most effective organizations to donate to here: http://www.californiavolunteers.org/index.php/Disaster_Volunteering/current_disasters/ . Sending love to everybody affected by this disaster #taxtarget if you swipe right i am also sending boxes to all of you beautiful #westcoasttamily beauties @shebatime @jodiladge @chichicaroline @maebella23 @autumngreen4tam ❤️sending love

A post shared by Tracy Anderson (@tracyandersonmethod) on

RELATED VIDEO: Want to Get a Booty like Jennifer Lopez or Rock Hard Abs Like Gwyneth Paltrow? Tracy Anderson Shows us How!

 

Anderson, who regularly works with Gwyneth Paltrow, Lena Dunham and more, was previously married twice, and has a 14-year-old son, Sam, from her first marriage, and a 4-year-old daughter, Penelope, from her second.

“Tracy, Nick, and Tracy’s two children are thrilled, and enjoying this special time together,” her rep told PEOPLE.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now