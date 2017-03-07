Tracee Ellis Ross on Her Favorite Body Part: ‘I Love My Butt in a Way I Didn’t Growing Up’

With age comes wisdom, and a greater appreciation for a very important body part — the butt.

Black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross says that her body image has completely changed as she’s grown older, especially when it comes to her posterior.

“I love my butt in a way I didn’t growing up,” the Golden Globe winner, 44, tells Health for their April cover, on stands March 10. “I really didn’t like it growing up. It was so much bigger than everyone else’s, and I wanted jeans to look the way they did on everyone else, and mine didn’t.”

“I’ve been — to a certain extent — at odds with my body for many years, wanting it to be something other than it was, wanting myself to be something other than I was.”

But the actress says she’s stopped holding her body to unattainable standards.

“The comfort in my skin is so much better,” she says. “I spent so much of my life, culturally, seeing myself through others because I just didn’t always have the confidence to look at the world through my own eyes. As opposed to the ‘shoulds.’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: Which Celebrity is So Comfortable with Her Body That She Walks Around Her House Naked?

Now Ross does two important things for her body: “One, talk nice to it. And two, find workouts that make me feel good.”

And that includes treating herself to a few vices: “French fries, olives, shopping.”

Black-ish airs Wednesdays (9:30 p.m. ET) on ABC.