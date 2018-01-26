Feel the Pain! Tracee Ellis Ross Hilariously Curses Through a Tough Tracy Anderson Workout

OUCH ~ new program @tracyandersonmethod A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Jan 23, 2018 at 7:19pm PST

Tracee Ellis Ross is feeling the pain!

The actress shared a video of her workout at the Tracy Anderson Method on Tuesday, and it’s filled with cries, cursing and plenty of sweat.

“New program,” Ross, 45, explains, while fake crying. “My body is like, what the f— is going on?”

The black-ish star nails the Pilates-style workout — but her raised eyebrows and grimaces give away the pain she’s feeling.

“That f—— hurt,” Ross says at the end. “Why does that hurt so bad. Oh my god.”

Ross previously told PEOPLE that Tracy Anderson Method is one of her go-to gym classes, and she works out three to four times a week. When she goes, Ross loves to swipe on her signature red lipstick.

“I’ll even wear a red lip to the gym,” she previously said. “I do the Tracy Anderson Method, so there’s a lot of mirror work involved. When I see my red lips reflecting back at me, I’m like, ‘Yeah, girl, that’s right!’ ”

And for Ross, her workouts are all about self-care, not trying to fit into a certain body type, something she overly focused on when she was younger.

“The comfort in my skin is so much better,” she said. “I spent so much of my life, culturally, seeing myself through others because I just didn’t always have the confidence to look at the world through my own eyes. As opposed to the ‘shoulds.’ ”