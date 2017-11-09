The guys of the Today show traded their suits for revealing hospital gowns for a good cause — encouraging men to get prostate exams.

Matt Lauer, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin put together a fun public service announcement to push men to check for prostate cancer, a disease that affects one in eight American men.

The Today guys start out by enjoying a restaurant meal together, but start epically arguing over who gets to pay the bill once the check shows up. As their bickering intensified, the check sails through the air and hits Andy Cohen in the head.

“You know what fellas?” Cohen, 49, tells the men. “Why don’t you all get the check?”

In a quick cut, Melvin, Lauer, Roker and Daly are now sitting side-by-side in a waiting room, wearing hospital gowns.

“So, uh, it looks like we’re all getting the check,” Lauer, 59, tells the group.

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in men, and the second leading cause of death by cancer.

Because the symptoms are largely unnoticeable, and the cancer can live in the body for years without any notice, doctors recommend getting regular prostate exams starting at age 50. Men with a history of the disease in their family and black men are at a higher risk, and could start getting checked at 40.

“The earlier you catch it, the easier it is to treat and eradicate,” Dr. Osei-Tutu Owusu, MD, a hematologist and oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s McDowell Cancer Institute, told Health.