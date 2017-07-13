Tia Mowry Flaunts Her Bikini Bod After 20-Lb. Weight Loss: ‘I Love Me and That’s All That Matters’

Yas, sister!

Tia Mowry has recently shed 20-lbs., overhauling her diet after being diagnosed with endometriosis and abiding by the principles outlined in her cookbook Whole New You.

And now that the 39-year-old Sister Sister star has lost the weight, she’s flaunting her slim new body on Instagram — posting a sexy bikini selfie on Tuesday during a family vacation in Hawaii.

“I love me and that’s all that matters,” Mowry captioned the shot of her in a blue and orange BFYNE swimsuit. “This photo is NOT photoshopped one bit! Those that think so can kiss my ass!”

I love me ❤️ And that's all that matters! Ps, this photo is NOT photoshopped one bit! Those that think so can kiss my ass! 📷- by mom Bathing suit- @bfyneswim A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

Later, she jumped into the pool with her 6-year-old son, Cree, and posted a pic of the two on Instagram. “If he’s happy, I’m happy.” she wrote. “Aloha.”

If he's happy. Im happy. Aloha 🌈 A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

In June, the Tia Mowry at Home star opened up about her weight loss to PEOPLE, explaining that she now shuns “processed, packaged” foods and instead opts for “whole foods” like fruits, vegetables, seeds and whole grains.

Exercise has also played into it, with Mowry participating in workouts with her brother, Tavior.

Workout with the Bro! @taviormowry16 💪🏽 Boomerang by @mrdamon2 Thanks for capturing this moment ✌🏽 A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Mowry didn’t always have such a healthy relationship with food. In her cookbook, she reveals she developed poor eating habits as a kid on the set of 1994’s Sister Sister — where she would snack on candy, cookies and potato chips. She then tried to counteract the junk food by taking diet pills.

“I didn’t feel fat, but the pressure of being on television and wanting to look sexy and beautiful took over,” she wrote in her book. “I’m not proud of it. I got skinny, true, but the pills caused my heart to race, and I knew in my gut that I was hurting myself.”

RELATED VIDEO: Christie Brinkley’s Girls Alexa and Sailor Reveal How They’ve Conquered Bullies and Body Shamers

Now, the star is focused on her healthy lifestyle. Her daily food log might include gluten-free pancakes, kale and almond fried rice for lunch, and a light fish with veggies for dinner. “What I eat and what I put into my body is extremely important to me,” she wrote.

Mowry’s book, Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You, is out now.