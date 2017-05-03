Freebleed Without the Mess in Period-Proof Workout Shorts

Unless she’s free bleeding to make a political statement (like marathon-runner Kiran Gandhi), the last thing a woman wants to worry about while hitting the gym, the barre, the pavement or the yoga mat for a workout session is having a period leak.

That was the thinking behind Thinx brand’s “period-proof training shorts,” which include built-in underwear with four super-absorbent layers meant to handle “blood, sweat, whatever.”

The shorts retail for $65, and promise to absorb two regular tampons-worth of blood.

According to the website, they’re “ideal for sweat sessions of all kinds: running sprints, chasing cabs, getting zen, binge-watching anything,” and the sleek design comes in sizes XS to 3XL.

If you want to get your hands on a pair of Thinx’s shorts, you may have to have a bit of patience — according to Well + Good, there’s already a 2,400-person waitlist.