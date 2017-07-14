Model Sarah Stage is once again making waves on social media for her barely-there baby bump, but this is nothing new for the fit mom. Here’s what you need to know about Stage and her hard-to-see — but fully healthy! — pregnancies.

1. Stage, 33, first turned heads in March 2015

The lingerie model was 8 months pregnant with her first child, James Hunter, in March 2015, when people started to notice her baby bump — or lack there of. Stage, who is of Costa Rican and European descent, naturally carries small during her pregnancies, and her dedication to staying fit helped her retain her six-pack abs.

Still waiting 👼.. #9months A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Apr 13, 2015 at 9:00am PDT

“I made a promise to myself that I wanted to get into the best shape that I could before I was pregnant, and once I was pregnant I worked with my trainer, and he had little workouts you could do while you were pregnant,” Stage told PEOPLE of her workouts. “I wanted to maintain some sort of workout while I was pregnant.”

2. Stage isn’t afraid to stand up to her critics

After people started accusing Stage of malnourishing or otherwise hurting her unborn baby, she hit right back, subtly, with a snap of her eating a burger and fries at In-N-Out.

❤️🍔 w/ my @melissamolinaro A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Mar 13, 2015 at 11:58pm PDT

“I wish people wouldn’t be so quick to make judgments, especially when they don’t know me,” Stage said. “I think as women, we should stick together, we should encourage, each other. We shouldn’t bash each other, we shouldn’t tear each other down.”

3. Her pregnancy was perfectly healthy

When James arrived on April 14, he certainly wasn’t malnourished, weighing in at an impressive 8 lbs., 7 oz.

“8.7lbs/22 inches of HEALTHY baby!” she posted on Instagram. “Thank you for the positive support throughout my journey … It’s just beginning!!!”

I can't describe how much I love him👶🏽 PHOTO: @funkyfreshkids14 #NormalizeBreastfeeding #JamesHunter A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Apr 30, 2015 at 8:46am PDT

4. She snapped back to her pre-baby weight almost immediately

Stage lost almost all of the 28 lbs. she gained with James in the first two weeks.

“James was a big baby – he was almost 9 lbs. – so with that plus all the fluid, you lose a lot, so it took me a week or two to get down to [my pre-baby] weight,” she says.

My babe 👣 (👙bikini $20 from @shopflynation) A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on May 14, 2015 at 4:10pm PDT

And Stage was back to work, posing in lingerie and bikinis, just under a month after his delivery.

“Fun day shooting for @poolside_collective swimwear (I miss James tho) #MomLife,” she posted in May 2015.

5. Baby #2 is a boy!

Stage announced Thursday that James is getting a little brother, and told PEOPLE that her pregnancy feels different this time around.

IT'S A BOY!! 💙 we are so excited !!!! Can't stop smiling!!! more details if you click link in BIO A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Jul 13, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

“I have a little bump, but this time I’m carrying a little bit differently,” she said. “The doctor says the baby is a lot lower. [This pregnancy] has been so different. Having a toddler and running after him, I’m definitely a lot more tired. But I’m not complaining, I’m so excited!”

6. She again got clearance from her doctor to work out

“I consulted with my trainer and my doctor just to make sure that it would be okay to continue [working out], and they just said to lower the weight,” she said. “If you listen to your body, it’s going to tell you if it’s too heavy. I’m doing a little bit less, I’m not going as aggressive as I normally do. I have to hold back, but that’s okay.