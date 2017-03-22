The Bachelorette's Shawn Booth Talks About How He Trains Fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe at the Gym

Since getting engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe on The Bachelorette, personal trainer Shawn Booth has been sharing his love of fitness with his fiancée.

“It’s definitely something I’ve gotten her more into,” Booth, 29, tells PEOPLE.

While the couple usually works out separately — Booth is currently training for an Ironman and doing three to four hours of intense training a day — they do hit the gym together at least once a week, with Booth sharing his personal training expertise with Bristowe, 31.

“I’ll put her through a full-body workout,” the TomTom spokesperson says. “We’ll hit the legs, core, arms, back — everything. I really like to do an hour long with her, just fast, hard, keep the heart rate up and just get after it. We always do full-body workouts together.”

“We do interval training, we do a lot of weights,” he continues. “We like to incorporate dumbbells, we do a lot of resistance band work, we work with medicine balls, we do a lot of movements that are body-weight only. We really try to hit everything.”

And while Bristowe hates planks, she doesn’t mind doing booty work.

“She does enjoy working out the glutes,” says Booth. “We really like to tackle that and do things like donkey kicks and resistance band work, where we strap the band around the ankles and the knees and do some shuffling.”

But when Bristowe isn’t into a certain exercise, she lets Booth know.

“It’s pretty funny because she likes to talk back to me,” says Booth. “We always joke that she doesn’t do that with her other trainer. It’s a relationship thing where she thinks she can tell me no, she doesn’t want to do that, or she wants to do something else. I’m like, ‘Sorry babe, got to do it.’ ”

As much as Booth motivates Bristowe to stay on track, he says she does the same for him, noting that she has been especially encouraging during his intense Ironman training regimen.

“It’s a serious time commitment, so we definitely sat down and talked about it before I committed to doing this,” says Booth. “She’s been nothing but positive and supportive of that. When I come home from a workout, she’ll mix up a protein shake for me, which is amazing.”