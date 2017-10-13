People

Body Shaming

Tess Holliday Slams Trolls Who Attacked Her for Working Out: ‘It’s No One’s Business What I Do with My Body’

By @julietmazz

Posted on

Reunited with @mackfit & working on my 🍑🏋🏻#effyourbeautystandards #fatgirlsworkouttoo

A post shared by Plus Model✨Mom✨Author✨Feminist (@tessholliday) on

Tess Holliday is regularly at the gym working out — but she unfortunately still has Instagram trolls doubting her fitness.

The model shared three videos from her workout on Thursday; a mix of squats, barbell curls and high knees.

“Reunited with @mackfit & working on my 🍑,” Holliday, 32, posted on Instagram.

But the mom-of-two found the comment section filled with body shaming posts from Instagram trolls. Holliday posted a few of their attacks, and explained that she works out frequently, but doesn’t always share it.

“People assume I don’t work out because I don’t feel the need to post it all over the gram, & the reason why? Because it’s no ones business what I do with my body,” Holliday wrote. “It’s not my place to tell others to work out either. My mother is partially paralyzed & would love to move her body in the ways I did in my previous post, but unfortunately that’s not a reality for her & so many other people.”

People assume I don't work out because I don't feel the need to post it all over the gram, & the reason why? Because it's no ones business what I do with my body. 🤷🏻‍♀️ It's not my place to tell others to work out either. My mother is partially paralyzed & would love to move her body in the ways I did in my previous post, but unfortunately that's not a reality for her & so many other people. When you start to truly love yourself, you take care of your body the way YOU see fit. Live & let live y'all. Lastly, when I post about working out, then all of a sudden y'all got jokes, everyone is a doctor & trainer. Y'all just can't handle seeing someone in a plus size body that isn't deemed desirable by societies standards THRIVING & it kills y'all. Worry about your own life🤚🏻 #FUCKYOURBEAUTYSTANDARDS

A post shared by Plus Model✨Mom✨Author✨Feminist (@tessholliday) on

She added that people should focus on their body — not anyone else’s.

“When you start to truly love yourself, you take care of your body the way YOU see fit,” Holliday said. “Live & let live y’all. Lastly, when I post about working out, then all of a sudden y’all got jokes, everyone is a doctor & trainer. Y’all just can’t handle seeing someone in a plus size body that isn’t deemed desirable by societies standards THRIVING & it kills y’all. Worry about your own life.”

Fellow model Ashley Graham had the same experience a few days earlier when she posted a few workout videos on Instagram.

“EVERYTIME after I post a workout video I get comments like…’You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,’ ‘Don’t workout too hard, you’ll get skinny,’ ‘You still need your fat to be a model,’ ‘Why would you want to loose what made you famous,’ ” Graham posted.

Swipe It➡️

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

“Just for the record — I workout to: stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of em, stay flexible & strong, have more energy … I don’t workout to loose[sic] weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I’m in.”