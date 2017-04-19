Tess Holliday Boycotts Uber After Driver Body-Shames Her: ‘I’m Fat But I Also Have a Fat Wallet’

Model Tess Holliday is boycotting Uber after one if its drivers allegedly body-shamed her.

The size 22 supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday, showing video of a male driver asking her about her cholesterol.

“My driver who is fat is questioning if I’m healthy,” Holliday, 31, wrote on the video.

“My cholesterol is fine, I’m perfect,” she can be heard telling him. “I’m healthy.”

In the video’s caption, the mother of two claimed the driver’s questioning stopped after she told him she was healthy — as he turned the radio on and changed the subject.

The incident was so upsetting, Holliday said she wouldn’t be using Uber again.

“Hey @uber I don’t pay more to use your “black car” service to be told that there’s no way I could possibly be healthy because I’m fat & then questioning it,” she said. “No one should have to tolerate this at any level of the services you offer.”

“I’m fat. I also have a fat wallet & will no longer be using your services. Ever,” she continued. “#putmymoneywheremymouthis.”

Uber has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Later, Holliday added to the caption — defending her use of the word “fat” to label her driver.

“Saying my driver is fat was obviously being used as a descriptor & not to insult him,” she wrote. “Also I did not show his face or use his name when filming, it was to be able to show what I deal with daily & why this behavior is unacceptable from anyone.”

Holliday recently talked about how she’s had trouble accepting her post-baby body.

“Each day feels like a battle to learn how to love my body postpartum,” Holliday shared alongside photos of herself in a bra and underwear. “It’s been six months, and my stomach is lower, my breasts are a different shape, [I have] new stretch marks, and I feel like a stranger in my body more than ever.”

“I wasn’t anticipating this at all,” she writes. “I’m not used to looking in the mirror and feeling like I don’t recognize myself, but sadly that’s my reality some days.”