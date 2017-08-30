Tess Holliday has a message for society: “Fat people have sex.”

The model wants everyone to know that heavier people are sexually active, and she shared that sentiment with a stripped-down photo on Instagram.

Shot some #polaroids with @anastasiagphoto in NYC last week. When I saw them, & how hot (& obviously unretouched) they are, I was reminded of a ‘Tess Holliday’s Advice for Life’ that are all throughout my book. It goes: ‘Fat people have sex. A lot of it. And it’s really f—— good.’ That’s all,” Holliday posted.

The body positive activist is currently prepping for her worldwide book tour ahead of the release of her new book, The Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl.

The photographer behind the shoot, Anastasia Garcia, echoed Holliday’s sentiment in her own Instagram post.

“I appreciate Tess’s quote more than I have words for,” Garcia writes. “Growing up I always felt like I wasn’t allowed to be sexy, or sexual. Despite the fact that I completely was, and completely loved that aspect of my life. I thought because I was fat I had to hide that aspect of myself. I realize now what a crock of s— that was. I’m pretty lucky to be around women who remind me that so many of us have a shared narrative. I’m also lucky to be surrounded by all this sexy.”

Holliday recently posted that she’s been feeling down about herself and she’s working on pulling out of this funk.

“I haven’t been feeling the best lately, & having to gently remind myself that’s ok. Like I always say: ‘loving yourself is a journey, not a destination.’ Even though my body image isn’t 100 right now, I acknowledge that & honor those feelings, & each day I do my best to be better,” she wrote on Aug. 18. “So remember, even those of us who look like we have it all figured out, don’t.”

And she shared photos of her glam look during a shoot on Wednesday to boost herself up.

“When you’ve been feeling a bit down & you rly feel your glam & decide to post every single damn boomerang you took today bc selfies are a form of self care. Duh.”