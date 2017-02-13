Tess Holliday Strips Down and Quotes Maya Angelou in Sexy Selfie: ‘Does My Sexiness Upset You?’

She’s got sexiness and brains!
Model Tess Holliday stripped down to her underwear for a sultry bathroom selfie, and slyly nodded at her haters in the caption.
Holliday posted the photo with portions of Maya Angelou‘s iconic poem, “Still I Rise.”
“You may shoot me with your words,
You may cut me with your eyes,
You may kill me with your hatefulness,
But still, like air, I’ll rise.”
“Does my sexiness upset you?
Does it come as a surprise
That I dance like I’ve got diamonds
At the meeting of my thighs?” Holliday quoted.
The photo comes a month and a half after the model shared a similar snap, where she talked about struggling to accept her post-baby body six months postpartum.
“Each day feels like a battle to learn how to love my body postpartum,” she wrote. “It’s been 6 months, & my stomach is lower, my breasts are a different shape, new stretch marks & I feel like a stranger in my body more than ever. I wasn’t anticipating this at all. I’m not used to looking in the mirror & feeling like I don’t recognize myself, but sadly that’s my reality some days.”
Each day feels like a battle to learn how to love my body postpartum. It's been 6 months, & my stomach is lower, my breasts are a different shape, new stretch marks & I feel like a stranger in my body more than ever. I wasn't anticipating this at all. I'm not used to looking in the mirror & feeling like I don't recognize myself, but sadly that's my reality some days. I debated on whether or not to post this, but I think it's important to be honest about what it's like to be a woman in the media, who recently had a baby & the pressure that's put on new moms to "lose the baby weight". I was fat before, I carried a healthy baby, & guess what, still fat… & THATS OKAY. I have no New Years resolution to lose weight, but only to work on learning my new body & loving & nurturing it. Not a day goes by that Nick doesn't tell me how beautiful I am, but it's not our partners job to lift our spirits, we have to be our own cheerleaders. So that's what I will do, take it day by day. It's a journey, not a race.. & a beautiful one at that.
“I was fat before, I carried a healthy baby, & guess what, still fat… & THATS OKAY. I have no New Years resolution to lose weight, but only to work on learning my new body & loving & nurturing it.”