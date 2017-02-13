Tess Holliday Strips Down and Quotes Maya Angelou in Sexy Selfie: ‘Does My Sexiness Upset You?’

She’s got sexiness and brains!

Model Tess Holliday stripped down to her underwear for a sultry bathroom selfie, and slyly nodded at her haters in the caption.

Holliday posted the photo with portions of Maya Angelou‘s iconic poem, “Still I Rise.”

“You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise.”

“Does my sexiness upset you?

Does it come as a surprise

That I dance like I’ve got diamonds

At the meeting of my thighs?” Holliday quoted.

The photo comes a month and a half after the model shared a similar snap, where she talked about struggling to accept her post-baby body six months postpartum.

“Each day feels like a battle to learn how to love my body postpartum,” she wrote. “It’s been 6 months, & my stomach is lower, my breasts are a different shape, new stretch marks & I feel like a stranger in my body more than ever. I wasn’t anticipating this at all. I’m not used to looking in the mirror & feeling like I don’t recognize myself, but sadly that’s my reality some days.”

“I was fat before, I carried a healthy baby, & guess what, still fat… & THATS OKAY. I have no New Years resolution to lose weight, but only to work on learning my new body & loving & nurturing it.”