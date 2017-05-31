Tess Holliday Slams New Snow White Parody Movie Poster as Body Shaming: 'How Did This Get Approved'

Promotions for a new Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs parody are leaving people with a bad taste worse than a poisonous apple.

Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs, the newest retelling of the animated classic, is being criticized for its marketing campaign. Many say the movie poster — depicting the tall, thin heroine next to a shorter, heavier version of herself — is derogatory and fat shaming.

“What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?” the tagline reads.

Tess Holliday posted a photo of the poster on Tuesday, slamming the film for suggesting that the heavier Snow White is “no longer beautiful.”

“How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?,” wrote Holliday.

The model also tagged in her tweet actress Chloe Grace Moretz, who voices the reimagined Snow White.

The movie follows seven princes on a quest to find a pair of enchanted red shoes that will lift a curse that transformed them into dwarfs. The only problem is that the shoes actually belong to Snow White, who wears them because they transform her from a short, curvy woman into a tall, thin woman.

Holliday wasn’t the only person to voice her concern. After the movie poster went viral, social media users were quick to speak out about the film’s message.

“This is the epitome of what I don’t want my kids to see……terrible,” wrote one Twitter user in response to Holiday’s tweet.

“I’m so confused by this… how was this actually made? It’s a joke? Right?” wrote another user.

The movie is expected to come out in 2018.