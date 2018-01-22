Tess Holliday Poses Nude for Women's Equality: 'Women Deserve Respect'

Tess Holliday is posing nude — for a great cause.

The model, 32, shared an unretouched photo of herself, naked, to advocate for women’s equality. Her husband Nick took the photo and added it to his Instagram account on Saturday, which Tess then reposted.

“Women deserve respect, whether they are completely naked or covered head to toe,” Nick wrote.

He added that they planned this photo a few weeks prior, but decided to share it on the day of the Women’s March that took place across the world on Jan. 20 and 21 because they were unable to go to the Los Angeles protest.

Nick Holliday

“I’m to sick to march, so I worked on this photo we shot a few weeks ago to post today,” Nick wrote. “No alterations to her body or bare face have been made.”

Along with modeling, Tess is also a body positive activist, and has posed nude in the past to talk about the stigmas surrounding curvy people.

RELATED VIDEO: Model Tess Holliday Shares A Revealing Pregnancy Photo

She posted a stripped-down photo in August to send the message that “fat people have sex.”

And in May 2016, while she was 8 months pregnant with her son Bowie, Tess did a nude shoot with the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph to talk about healthy pregnancies.

“Just because we’re plus size, doesn’t mean we have to prove that we’re healthy, just as someone who is smaller than us or average size doesn’t have to prove they are healthy,” she said. “We should be able to exist in our bodies. I am technically healthy but my body is no more valid than someone’s who isn’t.”