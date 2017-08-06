Tess Holliday Slams Man Who Penned Viral Instagram Post About 'Curvy' Wife: 'Stop Giving Men Trophies'

Tess Holliday has joined the long list of social media users who aren’t happy with one man’s viral Instagram post about loving his “curvy” wife.

Many initially applauded Robbie Tripp after he shared a photo of himself and his wife, praising her figure and lamenting being teased for liking “girls on the thicker side.” But that praise quickly turned to criticism, with many calling the post self-serving.

“Stop giving men trophies for doing the bare minimum,” Holliday, a 32-year-old model and body positivity advocate, wrote alongside a pair of Instagram photos on Saturday. The first photo showed a tweet that read: “*guy likes curvy woman* 16,667 favs, national news. *curvy woman likes herself* 12 favs, 48 people in your mentions talking about diabetes.”

💯💯💯💯This is so real. Stop giving men trophies for doing the bare minimum. Also I'm not here for someone who says transphobic things. 🚫🏆🙅🏻 #effyourbeautystandards #transwomenarewomen A post shared by Plus Model💕Wife💕Mom💕Feminist🐝 (@tessholliday) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Tripp’s initial post – a sweet photo (taken by Kailee MaRae) of himself and his wife, Sarah, embracing on a beach – has amassed more than 30,000 likes on Instagram since first being shared last week.

“For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc,” he wrote in the lengthy caption. “Her shape and size won’t be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it’s the one featured in my life and in my heart.”

He added: “Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She’s real.”

While many applauded the man for the “beautiful” post, others slammed Tripp, accusing him of patting himself on the back for being attracted to his “thick” wife.

“That Robbie Tripp post gives me hope that one day, I too will find a man who fetishizes my weight to make himself feel like a hero,” one tweeter wrote.

An Instagram user weighed in: “This is incredibly insulting to your wife. Women of all shapes and sizes are beautiful. Putting yourself on a pedestal for being with her is arrogant.”

As the post – and the backlash – went viral, many began digging deeper into Tripp’s social media presence, finding alleged posts that featured controversial content.

Holliday shared an alleged 2015 tweet from the man that read: “Born a Bruce, always a Bruce. Clothes, makeup, surgery, and public acceptance still won’t change how you came into the world.”

To that, Holliday responded, “Also I’m not here for someone who says transphobic things.”

Tripp did not seem too bothered by the outrage though. On Saturday he shared a Twitter photo of himself lounging on a beach-side balcony.

“This is what I’m currently doing while sad and sarcastic people are getting angry with their keyboard,” he tweeted.