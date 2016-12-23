Tess Holliday Jokes About Tiny Hotel Robes: ‘I’m So Glad They Had a Robe My Size’

Why DO hotels have such tiny towels and robes?
Tess Holliday joked about the ill-fitting robe she found waiting for her at a hotel resort in a funny Snapchat.
“I’m so glad they had a robe my size,” she wrote on the photo.
“AMIRITE?!” she added on Instagram. “#onesizefitshardlyanyone.”
The model is spending a fun weekend away for her anniversary at the whimsical Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, Calif. She shared snapshots of her trip, with fiancé Nick, and their 6-month-old son Bowie Juniper, on Instagram.
Holliday posted about a cute, lightening bolt-themed jacket for baby Bowie inspired by his namesake, singer David Bowie, and also showed off the hotel’s extensive Christmas decorations.
Bowie is already quite the traveler! In October, his doting mom shared a quick picture before his 18th flight.
“Headed home with my little jet setter to his big brother [Holliday’s son Rylee, 10, from a previous relationship],” she captioned the photo. “Today is his 18th flight & he is so wonderful. So grateful I’m able to bring him to work with me.”