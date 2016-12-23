Tess Holliday Jokes About Tiny Hotel Robes: ‘I’m So Glad They Had a Robe My Size’

Why DO hotels have such tiny towels and robes?

Tess Holliday joked about the ill-fitting robe she found waiting for her at a hotel resort in a funny Snapchat.

“I’m so glad they had a robe my size,” she wrote on the photo.

“AMIRITE?!” she added on Instagram. “#onesizefitshardlyanyone.”

The model is spending a fun weekend away for her anniversary at the whimsical Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, Calif. She shared snapshots of her trip, with fiancé Nick, and their 6-month-old son Bowie Juniper, on Instagram.

Holliday posted about a cute, lightening bolt-themed jacket for baby Bowie inspired by his namesake, singer David Bowie, and also showed off the hotel’s extensive Christmas decorations.

💕🙌🏻💕🙌🏻 #anniversaryweekend #latergram A photo posted by Plus Model✖️ Mom ✖️ Feminist🎄 (@tessholliday) on Dec 22, 2016 at 4:12pm PST

Bowie is already quite the traveler! In October, his doting mom shared a quick picture before his 18th flight.

Headed home with my little jet setter to his big brother ✈️✌🏻️✈️💕 Today is his 18th flight & he is so wonderful. So grateful I'm able to bring him to work with me🙏🏻 My bag is @honeywoodvintage A photo posted by Plus Model✖️ Mom ✖️ Feminist🎄 (@tessholliday) on Oct 19, 2016 at 12:07pm PDT

“Headed home with my little jet setter to his big brother [Holliday’s son Rylee, 10, from a previous relationship],” she captioned the photo. “Today is his 18th flight & he is so wonderful. So grateful I’m able to bring him to work with me.”