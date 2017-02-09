Tess Holliday Goes Shirtless at Toronto’s Union Station to Support Body Diversity

Protest on track 5!

Tess Holliday and nine other women took a stand for body diversity at Union train station in Toronto, Canada, where they stripped down to their bras and jeans, holding signs encouraging people to take photos and share them on social media to start a conversation about body acceptance.

“Today something amazing happened & I got to share it with these amazing women,” Holliday, 31, wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Yes for body diversity. Yes to walking through Union Station in just your bra & jeans. Yes to us embracing our bodies at all stages.”

One sign said, “Share this to break the stigma #IWontCompromise.” Another said, “Post this to fight for body diversity #IWontCompromise.” Holliday’s sign said, “Share this if you’re unapologetic #IWontCompromise.”

The movement was organized by the curvy clothing brand Penningtons, which carries Holliday’s own line. The brand live-streamed the campaign on Facebook Wednesday night as the women walked through the station.

Holliday started the #effyourbeautystandards movement over two years ago to encourage people to change their body expectations, and it’s grown worldwide.

“Millions of women have joined me, letting me know that they now feel good about how they look and are free to wear what they like,” Holliday previously told PEOPLE. “They tell me how my being willing to be out there and tackle the unrealistic notions that our society has of beauty has changed their lives — sometimes has saved their lives. It is daunting. But I see myself in all of them.”