Tess Holliday Celebrates Her Post-Partum Body with a ‘Belly Love’ Selfie

Tess Holliday is feeling her body!
The size-22 model shared a stomach-baring bathroom selfie that celebrates her post-baby shape — with a hashtag that winks at her body critics.
“Belly love,” Holliday, 31, wrote. “#effyourbeautystandards #postpartumbody #stillfat”
The new mom-of-two to son Bowie, 10 months, is known for being body-positive, but she was starting to doubt herself after giving birth.
In December, six months after Bowie arrived, Holliday posted on Instagram that she was struggling with her shape.
“Each day feels like a battle to learn how to love my body postpartum,” she posted, along with photos of herself in a bra and underwear. “It’s been six months, and my stomach is lower, my breasts are a different shape, [I have] new stretch marks, and I feel like a stranger in my body more than ever.”
For someone that was an outspoken advocate of loving her body, Holliday said the change was hard to take.
“I wasn’t anticipating this at all,” she writes. “I’m not used to looking in the mirror and feeling like I don’t recognize myself, but sadly that’s my reality some days.”
But she was determined to push through a rough stretch — and her new photo shows she’s made progress.
“I was fat before, I carried a healthy baby and guess what, [I’m] still fat… and that’s okay,” she wrote in December. “I have no New Years resolution to lose weight, but only to work on learning my new body and loving and nurturing it.”