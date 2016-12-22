Teresa Giudice Gets Zen with Yoga Before Her First Christmas without Husband Joe

Teresa Giudice is staying committed to her yoga practice, even as she faces her first Christmas without her husband Joe, who is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence following fraud charges.

On Thursday — the day before the year anniversary of her release from prison — the Real Housewife of New Jersey, 44, shared a photo to Instagram in which she sits in a lotus pose, a cross-legged position with her hands resting on her knees. The pose is often used in meditative practice.

Giudice has a big smile on her face while wearing a patterned baseball cap, graphic tank top and coral and gray leggings in the photo, which she captioned “Warrior for good.”

Warrior for good #theyogapass check out theyogapass.com 🙏🏻 A photo posted by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:47pm PST

The reality star began practice yoga while serving her prison sentence, and credits yoga with helping her through challenging times.

“I love yoga,” she told PEOPLE in February. “It really changed my life. It really got me through this whole ordeal [of being in prison]. I can’t live without it now. Even if I just do a down dog for a little bit, it makes me feel good.”