Teresa Giudice Flaunts Her Toned Body in Sexy Swimsuit Shot: 'Loving the Sun'

Teresa Giudice worked hard for her body, so why not show it off?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is currently in Boca Raton, Florida, filming the upcoming season with her costars — and enjoying plenty of relaxing beach time.

“Loving the sun,” Giudice, 44, captioned a picture of herself on Instagram Wednesday, wearing a teal two-piece bathing suit complete with a built-in body chain.

“#yoga #vitamind #namaste,” added the reality star, who regularly practices yoga.

And Giudice isn’t the only one showing off her toned body: Costar Melissa Gorga, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday, has also been sharing plenty of bikini shots.

Following her release in December 2015, Giudice exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about how she dropped to a size 2 during her 11-month stint in prison for fraud charges.

“I tried to stay busy. I would work out three times a day,” said the Bravo star, who also modified her diet significantly. “That was my thing.”

Her day started out with daily yoga sessions (the prison held two classes each morning in the TV room), then different workouts depending on the season.

“In the wintertime I would go to the gym, and in the spring and summer I was constantly on the track walking or running,” said Giudice, who ran on Danbury Federal Correctional Institution’s outdoor track.

In the gym, she would lift weights and use Jillian Michaels or Bob Harper workout videos. The prison also offers exercise classes, and Giudice participated in competitions against other fitness classes.

“I did the longest plank, and it was 9 minutes and 19 seconds,” she revealed. “I was proud of myself for that!”