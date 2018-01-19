Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Loses 26 Pounds in 5 Weeks: 'Eating Healthier Just Feels Better'

Tyler Baltierra is feeling good and loving it!

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, shared before and after photos of himself on Instagram Thursday to show off his 26 pound weight loss.

“26lbs DOWN!!! To be honest I didn’t even want to take a before picture, because I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on,” Baltierra wrote in the caption.

He continued with excitement, writing, “But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now! Left picture was almost 5 weeks ago & Right picture was today. Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM! 😂🤣😏👊🏻 #LifestyleChanges #Goals.”

The father of two has previously broached the subject of weight loss on Teen Mom OG with his wife, Catelynn. In 2016, Catelynn asked if she should join Weight Watchers.

“Just know that I love you no matter what,” he told her.

Catelynn announced Wednesday that she was returning to rehab for the third time to work through “childhood trauma.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV