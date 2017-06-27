Teen Mom OG's Maci Bookout Shares Her No. 1 Tip for Keeping Your Body in Shape Before and After Pregnancy

Mother of three Maci Bookout has tested her fair share of pregnancy tips, but only one stood out and made it into her newest book, I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof….

When Bookout, 25, revealed to her parents that she was pregnant for the first time at the age of 16, she recalls her mother giving her a piece of advice that she stands by to this day.

“The day I told my mother I was pregnant with Bentley, she went out to Walmart and bought me a giant tub of cocoa butter,” Bookout writes.

“She said, ‘If you use this every single day of your pregnancy, you won’t get stretch marks,'” she adds. “During all three of my pregnancies, I kept a gallon tub under my sink, another in my car, another in my desk at work.”

The Teen Mom OG star was so impressed with her mother’s tip that she paid it forward to her friends when they later became pregnant.

“I always give every single one of my girlfriends a care package of cocoa butter early in their pregnancies,” Bookout admits. “Not one of them has stretch marks.”

Bookout has three children: Bentley, 8, with ex Ryan Edwards, daughter Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 1, with husband Taylor McKinney.

I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To) is out now.