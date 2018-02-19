Briana DeJesus is feeling great 18 days post-op.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 23, underwent a major plastic surgery makeover at the beginning of February to reshape her body after giving birth to her second child in September. With the help of Dr. Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami, she had a tummy tuck, a breast lift, and reshaping and contouring on her butt.

She showed off the results on Twitter on Sunday night.

“18 days post op! Progress!!!! Can’t wait to hit the gym next month,” DeJesus wrote.

She posted three photos — one of her chest and stomach with the caption: “No more big boobs either” and two of her stomach and butt with “Skinny Minnie at it again” and “No more big butt.”

Briana DeJesus Briana De Jesus/Twitter

Briana DeJesus Briana De Jesus/Twitter

She also shared a pre-op photo with Dr. Miami on Feb. 9, adding that she “Can’t wait to see the final results in a few weeks #newbodywhodis.”

DeJesus was dating Javi Marroquin (the ex-husband of fellow Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry), but she broke up with him in January because he didn’t support her decision to get plastic surgery.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” she said. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

DeJesus has two children from separate relationships — 6-year-old daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin and 6-month-old daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.