Actress Tawny Kitaen Wants Her Breast Implants Out: They’re ‘Down to the Bottom of My Rib Cage’

At the height of her career in the 80s, actress Tawny Kitaen wanted bigger breasts.

“It must have been something inside of myself where I wasn’t feeling secure enough about myself, and I thought, ‘Well, this will take care of the problem,’ ” Kitaen, 56, says in this exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of Botched.

So Kitaen, who famously starred in Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” video, decided to get breast implants, but the doctors took advantage of her.

“When I was under, the doctors took the liberty of putting in the size that they felt was going to suit me,” she says. “And then it gets worse. So I go back to the doctors and say, ‘Look, they’re too big,’ [and they say] ‘Great, we’ll take them out and make your implants smaller.’ Within six months, the implants started slipping through the mesh. And now the implants are down to the bottom of my rib cage.”

Now Kitaen wants them out entirely.

“It’s unusual for an actress/entertainment-type person to not want to have implants anymore, but after a certain amount of time, you’re fed up with implants and the complications associated with them,” Dr. Terry Dubrow says. “So I applaud Tawny for wanting to get rid of them.”

Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif take Kitaen back to the examination room to see what they can do.

“There is truly a lot hanging on this exam,” Kitaen says. “Me getting my life back, me getting back into life, me being happy. If Dr. Dubrow throws his hands in the air right now I’d be absolutely devastated.”

Botched airs Thursdays at 9/8c on E!