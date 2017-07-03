Tara Reid on Dealing with Body Shaming and Bullying: ‘They Call Me Scary Skinny’

Tara Reid wants to put an end to body shaming and bullying — for others and for herself.

Reid says that she’s dealt with plenty of body shaming during her years in the spotlight.

“I’ve definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life,” she tells E! News. “People always say I don’t eat. I eat all the time. They call me scary skinny. You’re my friend; everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I’m just a thin girl.”

Reid stars in the new movie Worthless, about the hazards of bullying, and says that she could easily relate to the characters in the film.

“Bullying is such a big deal these days and it’s something I very much personalized with,” she says. “In my life, I’ve had a lot of bullying and I know what that feels like and how much it hurt.”

“The body shaming that is going on right now is to a degree that is so bad for girls and I really relate to that and I understand that so this movie meant a lot to me.”

Reid points out that there are more forms of bullying than ever before, especially with the rise of social media.

“What people don’t realize is that there’s so much kinds of bullying: Social media bullying, cyber bullying, physical bullying, mental bullying,” she says. “There’s different kinds and today it’s so bad that people are committing suicide and overdosing.”

The actress spoke out about bullying back in 2008, after unflattering bikini photos from a trip to the beach went up online.

“You know, it wasn’t really the pictures that hurt me. The comments hurt me. People wrote, ‘Look at that flabby old actress,’ ‘She used to be so hot,’ ‘She’s gross.’ It’s like, gosh, come on. I’m not fat,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

“I’m 5’5″ and 105 lbs. I’m not too skinny. I’m not too fat. I’m always dieting. I fluctuate, like, 7 lbs. all the time,” she continued. “But I’d rather eat what I want and then have to be very good for a couple of weeks. That way you don’t really miss anything. It’s a seesaw.”