Tamra Judge Admits She's 'Been Worried About Shannon Beador's Weight for Some Time' After RHOC Star Gains 40 Lbs.

“Shannon, girl, you are brave! 40 percent body fat is dangerous,” Judge, 49, began the post. “I’ve been worried about Shannon’s weight for some time. We talk about it almost daily and I try to give her advice without being pushy. The thing about being healthy is not just looking good in a bikini.”

Judge, who runs CUT Fitness gym with husband Eddie Judge and competes in bodybuilding competitions, also explained that the types of workouts should vary for each individual.

“Not all workouts are created equal and there is NO one size fits all workout. You have to find your fit and be consistent. Being fit and healthy is a lifestyle not a diet, fad, or starving yourself. The one ignorant thing that people say is ‘just don’t eat’ that is almost as bad for you as overeating. I think most people think of losing weight as a four letter word, ‘DIET,’ ” she wrote. “But once you get educated on the right things to eat, you will never go back. My advice to people that don’t necessarily like to work out is to try different things until you find the thing that you like. Maybe its dancing, riding a bike, or hiking.”

“I wish Shannon lived closer to CUT Fitness so we could train her,” Judge continued. “I want to help her so badly!”

But despite the physical distance between Beador’s home and Judge’s gym, they make a point of discussing nutrition and physical fitness on a regular basis.

“We talk about nutrition and I try to keep her motivated to work out. She’s not passionate about it like me, but she trying,” she said of Beador, and complimented her, “She’s doing a great job lately and I’m so proud of her.”

On Monday’s episode, Beador visited Tim Ramirez, DC, a holistic specialist whose chiropractic work and sports exercises helps his clients achieve a healthy body.

When she last weighed in with Ramirez in 2015, she was 134 lbs. — which was up from her usual 118-120 lb. range. This time? Shannon weighed in at 172.2 lbs.

“The weight is not devastating, the thing that is rocking my boots here is the body fat: 40 percent,” he told her. “Almost half of your body has converted to fat. Half. It’s the stuff that kills people. 40 percent, we’re sprinting to diabetes, we’re sprinting to cardiovascular disease. At 50-plus [years old] with these numbers? It is a huge red flag.”

Beador, understandably, didn’t take the information lightly — and held back tears as she stripped down to her sports bra for photos.

“I just don’t understand how I let myself go,” she confessed to the audience, finally breaking down in tears and explaining that she was never more than a size 4 her whole life. “When I look at myself in the mirror, I don’t know who I am. I don’t like to do it. I don’t look because I don’t know who it is.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.