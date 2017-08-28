Tamra Judge Delays Bodybuilding Competition After Discovering More Skin Cancer: ‘Get Your Skin Checked’

Tamra Judge is putting her bodybuilding competition plans on hold after discovering another cancerous mole.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 49, discovered melanoma on her left butt cheek, and urged her Instagram followers to get their skin checked.

“I work out hard for this Booty. I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I’m not sure that’s happening now. It looks like God has a different plan for me,” Judge writes. “I’m showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like. I don’t want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked. This was just a small black flat freckle … I had no idea!”

The mom of four previously had three spots that turned out to be basil cell skin cancer, and one squamous cell skin cancer, all of which can be treated with early detection and by quickly removing the skin cells.

It might not look pretty but my margins came back clear. Woot woot 🎊 Big thank you to @cacoastalderm see you Tuesday to get my stitches out. #skincancerbegone. I think scars are sexy 😏 A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

Judge says she’s disappointed that she won’t be able to compete, but relieved that her doctors noticed the melanoma.

“I’ll be fine because my faith is strong and my Ass ain’t bad either. Thank you @cacoastalderm. I’ve been a little sad, worried and pissed off. But we caught it early and that makes me happy,” she says.

The Bravo star says she may rethink the beach vacation she planned for her 50th birthday on Sept. 2.

“Happy birthday to me. #saveyourass birthday party in Cabo not sounding like a good idea now.”