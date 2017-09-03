Fabulous at 50! Tamra Judge Shows Off Her Killer Bikini Bod During Birthday Celebration

One thing’s for sure: Tamra Judge can rock a bikini.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, who turned 50 on Saturday, was originally planning on celebrating the milestone birthday in Cabo, but the trip fell through at the last minute. Luckily, her husband Eddie Judge swept in to save the day, renting the Bravo star a house at the Tehàma Golf Club in Carmel, California, with a few friends.

Of course, it comes as no surprise that Tamra, who has been competing in bodybuilding contests since completely transforming her body, spent most of the weekend showing off her fit physique.

“Living like I’m 49 forever — or more like the next 5 hours,” she captioned a photo of herself sipping champagne in a black-and-white string bikini.

The mother of four also shared a sweet shout-out to her husband.

“Love you to the moon and back baby,” she captioned a photo of the two. “@eddiejudge #tamras50th #vintage67.”

In another post, Tamra danced around with a piñata, rocking a leopard-print bikini, customized sash, and pink rhinestone hat.

Earlier this month, Tamra opened up to Bravo’s Daily Dish about hitting the big 5-0.

“No, I don’t grow old gracefully,” she joked. “There’s nothing graceful about growing old. You can’t see. It’s horrible! 50 is old … it’s old.”

“But 50 is like, knocking — it’s right there,” she continued. “It wants to come in, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I’m ready to bring you in.’ At first, I was like ’No way — there’s going to be no 50th birthday party, ever.’ And now I’m like, ‘S—. If it’s happening, I might as well go out with a bang!’ ”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.