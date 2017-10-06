Tamra Judge Reveals She is Cancer-Free as She Shows Off Her Surgical Scar

Tamra Judge is no longer battling skin cancer.

“I had Surgury [sic] last week and today I found out I am Melanoma Free margins are clear,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 50, shared on Twitter and Instagram Thursday, along with a photo of her stitches.

“Save YOUR ass and get a full body skin check. @cacoastalderm thank you for all you do. #sunblock #skincheck #melanomaawareness #HoagCancerCenter #TanningbedsShouldBeBanned,” Judge concluded her caption.

In late August, the mother of four discovered melanoma on the left cheek of her bottom and had to put a bodybuilding competition plans on hold to remove the cancerous mole.

Judge previously had three spots that turned out to be basil cell skin cancer, and one squamous cell skin cancer, all of which can be treated with early detection and by quickly removing the skin cells.

A procedure in early January left a scar on Judge’s arm.

At the end of the day, there’s one thing that comes first for the Bravo star: “You’re working out to be healthy,” Judge previously told PEOPLE. “Your health is number one. Everything else kind of comes after.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.