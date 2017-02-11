Sylvester Stallone Tries Out Pilates with Daughter Sophia: ‘The Name Sounds Cute, But It Ain’t Cute!’

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most recognizable actors in the world thanks to his iconic role as Rocky, but on Friday it was a different kind of workout that had him panting for breath.

The Creed actor, 70, joined daughter Sophia Rose, 20, at the gym for a pilates workout and seemed stunned by the “brutal” workout.

“I gotta admit that was brutal,” the actor said in a video on Instagram, his daughter by his side. “For anyone who has never tried pilates, the name sounds cute but it ain’t cute! It’s tough. Oh my God.”

After a couple of seconds of staring at the camera, Stallone laughingly says, “I think I’m gonna go home and get sick!”

Sophia recently shared the title of Miss Golden Globe for the 2017 ceremony with her two sisters, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14.

The oldest Stallone daughter, Sophia has rarely spoken to the press since undergoing heart surgery in 2012 – the same year her half-brother, Sage, tragically died from heart complications.

She previously underwent a successful heart surgery at just two-months-old, when doctors corrected a congenital malformation of a valve.

Before the successful operation in 2012, Sophia told Paris Match, “Every day I think of my heart. I eat really healthy, and as I get more tired than normal, I have to be very careful when doing sports.”