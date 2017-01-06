Pilates, Stiletto Practice and More: How Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Are Getting Ready for their Miss Golden Globes Debut

Just two days away from their debut as the first trio of Miss Golden Globes, Sylvester Stallone‘s daughters — Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet — are in full-time prep mode.

The busy sisters are all students — Sophia, 19, is in college, Sistine, 17, in high school and Scarlet, 14, in junior high — so they’re fitting their preparations around already-busy schedules.

But like their dad, the girls are all athletes and didn’t need to change up their workout routine ahead of the show.

“I spend at least five times a week doing Pilates in the morning. It’s completely changed my body,” Sophia tells PEOPLE. “I haven’t amped up my workout regime for the Golden Globes, but I’ve been eating much healthier.”

And Scarlet plays not one, not two, but three sports at school.

“I love running track on my school team, and I play volleyball and basketball as well,” she says. “Sports are a big part of my life.”

“I like to do a little bit of everything,” Sistine adds. “Running, Pilates, weights. I need to keep it interesting by changing it up.”

Unlike her sisters, Scarlet has an extra task on her awards show to-do list — spending an hour a day walking in heels, as decreed by Sylvester himself.

“Scarlet has been improving!” Sistine, a model signed with IMG, says. “I’ve had some experience and practice on how to walk so I give her, and even Sophia, some pointers to help.”

“Who better to [teach me] how to walk the carpet than my model sister herself?” Sophia adds.

But once the glitz and glamour of the Globes ends Sunday night, the girls won’t have time to relax.

“None of us have a break!” Sophia says. “We all have to get back to school. We’re excited to be with our friends, get back to class and have some normalcy again. We’ll be tired on Monday after the Globes, but education is something we all agree is extremely important and a privilege not to waste.”