This Survivor-Inspired Workout Will Tone Your Shoulders and Arms

On Wednesday night’s episode of Survivor: Game Changers, People Now’s Andrea Boehlke and the other contestants had to use their arm and shoulder strength to complete the table maze physical challenge.

To tone up Survivor-style, Mama June: From Not to Hot trainer Kenya Crooks is demonstrating the one move you need to build up arm and shoulder muscles: the total body push-up.

To do Crooks’ total body push-up, begin on all fours. Do a push-up and move right into a downward dog pose.

“Get me three sets of 15 on this move,” says Crooks. “It will set your soul — and your arms and shoulders — on fire.”