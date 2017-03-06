Supreme Court Tosses Transgender Bathroom Rights Ruling — and Sends Case Back to Lower Courts

The Supreme Court will no longer hear a landmark case on transgender rights, and tossed out a lower court’s previous ruling that a transgender student has the right to use the bathroom of his choice, they announced Monday. The decision comes just 12 days after the Trump administration repealed guidelines that gave transgender students greater access to use the bathrooms of their choice.

Justices elected to dismiss transgender teen Gavin Grimm‘s case against the Gloucester County School District, which argued that the 17-year-old Grimm, who was born female, has the right to use the boys’ bathroom at Gloucester High School in Virginia under Title IX, and sent the case back to the state’s lower courts.

Virginia’s Fourth Circuit Courts granted Grimm the ability to use the bathroom of his choice in October, but the Supreme Court quickly placed a stay on the ruling when they decided to take on his case. Arguments were set to begin on March 28 on what would have been a landmark case, marking the first time the Supreme Court had ruled on transgender rights.

“Nothing about today’s action changes the meaning of the law. Title IX and the Constitution protect Gavin and other transgender students from discrimination,” Joshua Block, senior staff attorney at the ACLU and lead counsel for Grimm, said in a statement. “While we’re disappointed that the Supreme Court will not be hearing Gavin’s case this term, the overwhelming level of support shown for Gavin and trans students by people across the country throughout this process shows that the American people have already moved in the right direction and that the rights of trans people cannot be ignored. This is a detour, not the end of the road, and we’ll continue to fight for Gavin and other transgender people to ensure that they are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

The departments of Justice and Education, under President Trump’s direction, have rolled back guidelines put in place by the Obama administration that advised schools to allow students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identity, a blow to transgender rights.

“The Department of Justice has a duty to enforce the law,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. “The prior guidance documents did not contain sufficient legal analysis or explain how the interpretation was consistent [with federal law.] The Department of Education and the Department of Justice therefore have withdrawn the guidance.”

The Trump administration says the issue should be left up to the states. At the moment, only North Carolina has laws restricting bathroom use in place, though Texas and Illinois have bills in the pipeline.

Regardless of any changes in schools, Grimm told PEOPLE that the guideline repeal is disheartening for transgender students.

“To have a government that’s sending this message to trans kids that you don’t deserve to be protected can be very upsetting for an already vulnerable population,” Grimm said. “The mental impact that this can have is, in short, a detrimental one.”