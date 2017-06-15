Traveling this Summer? Try These Workouts You Can Do at an Airport or Rest Stop

If your summer plans include long bouts of travel — whether you’re planning a cross-country road trip or intercontinental flight — try these workouts you can do to keep active while in transit.

“With summer upon us, the traveling rate for the next few months will continue to climb,” says Reebok trainer Ashley Horner, who created an exclusive travel workout for PEOPLE. “Wherever your travels will take you this summer, you can take your fitness with you — just because you’re traveling doesn’t mean you have to leave your fitness behind.”

Horner recommends fitting in time to be active as often as you can while in transit.

“The most important thing with traveling is moving,” she says. “While you’re spending several hours sitting still, make a conscious effort to get up and move. By incorporating some of these exercises into your travel, you will increase your energy, decrease swelling due to being stagnant and help increase your overall mood and patience —which traveling can sometimes test. And don’t forget to stretch! It’s one of the single most important movements.”

When you have an airport layover try:

Tricep dips:

While setting on a bench or chair walk your feet out in front of you, keeping your palms on the bench. Dip down until your elbow bend reaches 90 degrees and push back up.

Decline push-ups:

Start by putting your feet on a secure and level surface — you can use a table or a chair. With your hands in push-up position, lift your upper body into the air with your hands, keeping your elbows close to your body and extending fully before returning to your starting position.

Reverse Lunges:

Place one foot behind you on a nearby secure bench or chair and lunge forward. Keep your front foot placement in mind as you bend the standing knee, and don’t let your knee go over your toes. Repeat equal reps on each side.

Quad stretch:

The same type of stretching you do at the gym would be equally beneficial for you to do at the airport to get the blood flowing. Hold each stretch for 10 seconds or more, and really exhale though the stretch.

“An easy workout you can incorporate into your standard airport travel are stairs,” says Horner. “Always opt to take them over the elevator, and if you have the time, take a few minutes to move up and down them, keeping a brisk pace. You can even try skipping a step or two to elongate your stride. Just watch out for other people!”

If you’re at a rest stop try:

Incline push-ups:

Assume the push-up position with your arms braced against the side of your car. Or, open the car door and brace yourself against the inside door panel. Keep your elbows close to your body as you lower your chest to your car. Push back up, keeping your core engaged. Make sure you get a full extension.

Toe touches:

You can use the tire of your car, a bumper or even a nearby curb at a gas station or rest stop for this exercise. Alternate tapping your toes as you jump up while simultaneously pumping your arms. Move as quickly as possible.

Walking lunges:

Step forward with one leg, lunging until your thigh is parallel with the ground and your knee is grazing the ground. Step up, pushing through your back foot to stand again. Alternate legs as you move forward.

Jumping lunges:

Bend your knees before jumping up, landing in a lunge position with one leg parallel to the ground and the other knee lightly tapping the ground. Jump up in the air to switch legs. Alternate on each side.

Squats:

These can be fun for everyone you are with to get actively involved. See who can do the most squats in a set amount of time! Sit back and down, keeping your chest up and knees pushed out as you sink into your squat. Make sure your knees do not go over your toes. Stand back up and repeat.

Stretch:

Along with these movements, take time to stretch and loosen your muscles.